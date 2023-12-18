Globavend Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 18th (NASDAQ:GVH)

Globavend’s (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 18th. Globavend had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Globavend’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Globavend Trading Down 2.7 %

GVH stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Globavend has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.50.

Globavend Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. Its services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

