Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Update

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of GLBS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

