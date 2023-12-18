Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.43. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,098,908 shares traded.

GOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $156.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

