Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 284,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Golden Sun Education Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Golden Sun Education Group stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,739. Golden Sun Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services.

