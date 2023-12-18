Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 653206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Goldgroup Mining Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.09 million during the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

