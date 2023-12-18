Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,960 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $26,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $75.09 and a 12 month high of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

