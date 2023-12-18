Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 131.39%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

