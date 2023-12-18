Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,642,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397,118 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 271.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,098,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSID opened at $52.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.