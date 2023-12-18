Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) is Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises 2.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AAAU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. 419,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,895. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.