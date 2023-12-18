Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,564 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 558,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.