Goodman Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Zscaler by 40.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,973 shares of company stock valued at $25,303,515. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.95. 918,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $223.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

