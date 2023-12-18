Goodman Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 850.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $518.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,998. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.81 and its 200-day moving average is $509.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

