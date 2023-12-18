Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.0 %

LRCX traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $765.47. 326,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $779.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

