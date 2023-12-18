Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $19,931,024 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $412.34. The stock had a trading volume of 65,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,319. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.40.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

