Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,154,000 after buying an additional 81,990 shares during the period.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.36.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $9.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $345.45. The stock had a trading volume of 362,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.66. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $209.88 and a 52 week high of $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

