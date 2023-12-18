Goodman Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,639 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 159,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 70,693 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000.

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.96. 593,231 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

