Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 18,214 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 39.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock remained flat at $61.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328,104. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

