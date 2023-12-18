Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 76,271 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 76,271 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.66. 4,760,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,859,094. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.