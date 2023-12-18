Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON remained flat at $24.66 during trading hours on Monday. 390,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,234. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

