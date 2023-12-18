Goodman Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 36,925 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 182,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,633. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

