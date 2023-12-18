Gpwm LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Gpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,250,000 after purchasing an additional 108,384 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,043,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,299. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

