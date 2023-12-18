GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Volume Increase

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,877,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,850 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $570.12 million, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GrafTech International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

