Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of GVA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,344. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

