Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GPK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.76. 1,258,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.