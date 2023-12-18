Grassi Investment Management Has $38.51 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 4.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $38,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.22.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

