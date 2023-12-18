Great Waters Wealth Management Buys 546 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 35,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.6 %

DAL stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.