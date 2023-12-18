Great Waters Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.25. 1,950,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

