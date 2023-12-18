Great Waters Wealth Management Has $1.57 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 483,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,165. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

