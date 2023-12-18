Great Waters Wealth Management Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 743,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

