Great Waters Wealth Management Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for about 0.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

DCI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.19. 104,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

