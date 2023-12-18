Great Waters Wealth Management Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,614. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

