Great Waters Wealth Management Raises Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,420,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 10.7% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $53,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $24,699,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $22,122,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,835,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 180,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,037. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

