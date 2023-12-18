Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 1,202 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 664,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,280. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

