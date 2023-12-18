Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 1,794 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Waters Wealth Management reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.30. 1,094,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.