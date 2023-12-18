Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 18,068 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. 557,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,825. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.