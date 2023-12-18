Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

