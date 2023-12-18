Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 966 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $48.23 during trading on Monday. 776,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

