Great Waters Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 99,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $75.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

