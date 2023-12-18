Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 125,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

