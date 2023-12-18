Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 59000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Greencastle Resources Stock Down 27.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 114.70, a quick ratio of 220.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

About Greencastle Resources

Greencastle Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North projects located in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier project located in Alberta, Canada.

