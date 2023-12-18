Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $3.32 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,893 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,737,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,441 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $10,137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,594 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.