Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,193 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 0.6 %

TV opened at $3.32 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

