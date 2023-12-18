GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GSE Systems Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GVP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. 9,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. GSE Systems has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.22). GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 99.63% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GSE Systems will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on GSE Systems from $3.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
