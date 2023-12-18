GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,566.36 ($19.66).

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,440 ($18.08) to GBX 1,585 ($19.90) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.71) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

GSK Stock Up 1.2 %

GSK Announces Dividend

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,436 ($18.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,414.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,563.20 ($19.62). The stock has a market cap of £58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 958.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,783.78%.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, insider Hal Barron acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($47.74) per share, with a total value of £8,328.57 ($10,455.15). Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

