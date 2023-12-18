GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GSK by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,651,000 after buying an additional 515,951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after buying an additional 571,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

