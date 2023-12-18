Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 366,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

