Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Guardant Health stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Guardant Health last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 139,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

