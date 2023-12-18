Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.63

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.63 and last traded at $102.63, with a volume of 468777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.