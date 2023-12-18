Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 740055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £809,640.00, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

