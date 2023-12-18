H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 997,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.00%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

